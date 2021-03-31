EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $18.86. EQT shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 7,321 shares trading hands.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.