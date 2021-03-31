EQTEC (LON:EQT) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON EQT opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £147.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. EQTEC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

In other news, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

