Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

