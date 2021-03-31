Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.