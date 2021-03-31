Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 264.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,572 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

ELS stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

