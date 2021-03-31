ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 0% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 0% against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $652,677.62 and approximately $66,418.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,954,620 coins and its circulating supply is 26,675,286 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

