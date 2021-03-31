Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.29% from the company’s previous close.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

