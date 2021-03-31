Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $55,447.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 159.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.89 or 0.03252621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,463,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,433,963 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

