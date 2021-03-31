Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,473,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

