Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,342 shares of company stock worth $9,645,348 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

