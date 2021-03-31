Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,081.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,794.56. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

