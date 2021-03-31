Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.44. 277,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,772,135. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

