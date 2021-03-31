Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,507,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

ABBV stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. 143,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,474. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

