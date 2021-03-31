Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $10.95. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $553.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

