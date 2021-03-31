Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

