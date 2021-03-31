Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 114.2% in March

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.7 days.

Shares of EVTZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several research firms have commented on EVTZF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

