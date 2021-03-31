EXMO Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.37 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 216.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

