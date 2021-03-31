ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 8,314 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE CMD opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

