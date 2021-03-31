ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

OLMA stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

