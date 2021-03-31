ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 18,561 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

