Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF remained flat at $$82.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. Exor has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $87.59.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

