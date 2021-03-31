Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Express worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,160 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

