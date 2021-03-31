Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $385.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.80. Facebook has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $820.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

