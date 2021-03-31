Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. 3M has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

