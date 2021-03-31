Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 71,000 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

