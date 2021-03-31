Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 64,800 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

LEN stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

