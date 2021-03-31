FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

FDS opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $248.86 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

