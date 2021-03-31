Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.41

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $149.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046679 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,748.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00632713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

