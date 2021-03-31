Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Several research firms recently commented on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

