Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 143.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

