Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

