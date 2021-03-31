Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 200,784 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,784 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,190.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 144,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.