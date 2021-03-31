Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 45,821 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CONMED by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CONMED by 4,323.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,251.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $131.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

