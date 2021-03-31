Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

