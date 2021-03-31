Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.