Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $247.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $208.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $134.24 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.