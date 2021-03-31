Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as low as C$9.80. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 441,140 shares.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.5600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

