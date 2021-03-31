Fiii Hits Market Capitalization of $204,134.10 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fiii has a total market cap of $204,134.10 and approximately $2,287.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fiii Coin Profile

Get Fiii alerts:

Fiii (FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.