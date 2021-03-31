Financial Architects Inc Buys 796 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,402,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.24. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

