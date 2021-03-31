Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. 12,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,072. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.34.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.