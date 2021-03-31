Financial Architects Inc Sells 404 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.13. 28,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,602. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.