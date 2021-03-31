Financial Architects Inc Sells 508 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 377.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.69. 130,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,772,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.78. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

