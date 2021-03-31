Financial Architects Inc Sells 909 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

NASDAQ:KRMA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 41,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

