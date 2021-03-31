Financial Contrast: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marchex and China Customer Relations Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.14%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marchex and China Customer Relations Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $106.13 million 1.05 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -282.00 China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.64 $13.06 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marchex beats China Customer Relations Centers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

