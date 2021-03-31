First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up to $820.84

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $820.84, but opened at $867.69. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $851.39, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

