First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $13.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $14.54 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Community by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

