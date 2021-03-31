First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.80 $14.24 million $1.47 12.55 Provident Financial $46.98 million 2.69 $7.69 million $1.01 16.79

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% Provident Financial 14.53% 5.34% 0.58%

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Provident Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

