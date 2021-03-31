First National Bank of Omaha Buys 891 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.91. The company had a trading volume of 175,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of -116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

