First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 7,865 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,994 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

