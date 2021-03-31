First National Bank of Omaha Sells 48 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.26. The company had a trading volume of 486,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The stock has a market cap of $840.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.