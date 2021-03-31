First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 82.8% in March

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 13,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.